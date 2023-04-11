CDA to Begin I-11 Bus Terminal Construction in Two Months

On Monday, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Noor-ul-Amin Mengal presided over the sixth board meeting of the year at CDA headquarters.

He instructed the board to present the Islamabad Bus Terminal I-11 concept plan in two weeks. He ordered Islamabad Bus Terminal construction to begin within two months.

The bus stand will be an important transitional spot for tourists and intercity travelers.

Car Dealers’ Relocation

Last week, CDA ordered car dealers to move their showrooms out of urban areas of Islamabad before Eid-ul-Fitr.

As per CDA’s notice, showroom owners must relocate their businesses outside of Islamabad’s metropolitan areas by April 20. In case of non-compliance, the authority will revoke the dealers’ lease or property allotment and seal the showrooms.

ALSO READ KP to Move Tourist Vehicles in Convoys to Ensure Safety

Citing CDA sources, a media report states that the presence of vehicle showrooms in G-8 Markaz, Blue Area, and other parts of Islamabad disrupts the movement of pedestrians and traffic, as well as other business activities in the federal capital’s urban areas.

The strict crackdown will begin after April 20 against car dealerships that do not comply with CDA’s directions.