PCB Can Face Losses of Rs. 1 Billion If Pakistan Boycots Asia Cup and World Cup

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Najam Sethi, has stated that they are prepared to face repercussions for their stance on protecting their honor regarding the Asia Cup.

In an interview, Sethi mentioned that the PCB may incur a loss of $3 million if they boycott the Asia Cup and World Cup, and their relations with the ICC may also worsen.

ALSO READ PCB Keen to Add Two New Teams in PSL Soon

Najam Sethi further added that any match between Pakistan and India in a major event holds significant importance for ICC and boycotting it can raise issues for both countries.

“As far as finances are concerned, in my personal opinion, in the past, the PCB was dependent on money from the ICC, so we had to agree to their terms,” added Najam Sethi.

However, Sethi highlighted that the Pakistan Super League has made PCB a financially independent cricket board, as it provides the same amount as the PCB receives from the ICC.

ALSO READ Umar Gul Puts Forward New Plan to Field Strongest Pakistan Team in ODI World Cup

Sethi continued to say that they are aware of the fact that the people also do not want the team to visit India for the World Cup if India does not visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

It is important to mention here that despite several talks in ICC and ACC meetings, the cricketing relations between the neighboring countries have been deteriorating.