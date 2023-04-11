PCB Keen to Add Two New Teams in PSL Soon

The Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman, Najam Sethi, has responded to a recent statement made by Javed Afridi regarding the addition of franchises in the Pakistan Super League.

Speaking in an interview, Sethi confirmed that PCB is keen to add two more franchises for the upcoming edition and that many individuals have shown interest in owning them.

Sethi clarified that PCB cannot make this decision unilaterally, stating that Javed Afridi has fired the first shot by announcing that Faisalabad and Sialkot will be the two new teams.

It is important to mention here that Javed Afridi claimed last week that Faisalabad and Sialkot are set to enter the PSL as the two new franchises for the upcoming edition.

“We have not had any discussions with the existing franchises, we have not made any decision, but it is my desire that at least two new teams should be added,” added Najam Sethi.

Addressing concerns of other franchises about financial losses, Sethi assured that it would increase revenue, and if there are any shortcomings, the PCB will assist the franchises.

“They have to be part of the consultation process, and if the addition of these two teams is confirmed for the PSL, then it will be a win-win situation for all,” said Najam Sethi.

Responding to a question about the auction system for team selection, Sethi stated that it is part of the agenda for the upcoming edition and will discuss it internally with all teams.