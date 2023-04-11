Video of Bismah Maroof Teaching Her Daughter How to Play Cricket Goes Viral

Renowned woman cricketer, Bismah Maroof was seen teaching her little daughter, Fatima, to play cricket, during the Fairbreak Invitational women’s cricket tournament.

A short video posted by FairBreak Global on Instagram, which received widespread praise, shows the former captain mentoring her two-year-old daughter in the stadium.

It is worth mentioning that Bismah is currently representing Spirit Women in the ongoing second edition of the Fairbreak Invitational women’s cricket tournament in Hong Kong.

The left-handed batter has scored 72 runs in three matches with an average of 36 and a strike rate of 98.63 including a half-century in the 13-day tournament.

Earlier, the 31-year-old cricketer stepped down as the captain of the Pakistan women’s cricket team following a poor campaign in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Last month, the President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi, conferred Tamgha-i-Imtiaz upon Bismah Maroof in recognition of her services in the field of sports at the Pakistan Day ceremony.

Bismah has scored 3,110 runs at an average of 30.19 and has taken 44 wickets in ODIs. She has scored 2,658 runs at an average of 27.12 and along with 36 wickets in the shortest format of cricket.