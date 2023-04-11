Women Account for Just 4.3% of Active Taxpayers in Pakistan

The total number of women who filed their income tax returns stands at 155,027 and their names are appearing on the “Active Taxpayers List” of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The data of the “Active Women Taxpayers” released by FBR on Tuesday shows that out of the total of 3.6 million income tax return filers, the number of women return filers comes to 155,027 (4.3 percent), who are active and compliant taxpayers.

The FBR data disclosed that the number of “Individual Active Women Taxpayers” declaring income from business activities stood at 124,735. The number of Active Taxpayers (Association of Persons) with 50 percent or more women stood at 9,622 while the number of companies with 50 percent or more women directors is 20,671, the data shows.

In order to support the efforts of the government to promote women’s entrepreneurship, FBR is publishing the number of women-owned businesses/women entrepreneurs that are active income taxpayers. The data will be published and updated every six months.