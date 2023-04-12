Abbas Dreams of Forming a Formidable Bowling Pair With Shaheen

Renowned Test cricketer, Mohammad Abbas has expressed his dream of forming a formidable bowling pair with a left-arm pacer, Shaheen Afridi, in the Pakistan national team.

While speaking to the media, Abbas appreciated Shaheen Afridi for his outstanding bowling skills and immense talent, stating that he has improved his cricket a lot since his debut.

The 33-year-old Test cricketer further added that Shaheen Afridi is like his brother, and he feels very happy about his successful return to international cricket after a long injury.

“Shaheen Afridi is like my little brother, and I am very happy for him. I met him at the NCA during his rehab, and I wish him all the best in his career,” Mohammad Abbas added.

Responding to a question regarding his comeback, Abbas stated that if the cricket board gives him a chance, he will try his best to emulate it and build upon his past success.

“I take immense pride in witnessing the abundance of talented fast bowlers. However, to succeed at the highest level, they must play at least four seasons of domestic cricket,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the medium fast bowler is currently representing Hampshire County Cricket Club in the ongoing edition of the County Championship in England.

Abbas showcased his phenomenal bowling abilities by taking nine wickets in the match against Nottinghamshire in his first game of the season and completed 100 wickets in county cricket.