Pakistan Women Register Historic Win Over Tajikistan

Pakistan women’s football team registered their first win in the Paris 2024 Olympic qualifiers as they defeated Tajikistan 1-0 in their final group game. As a result of the victory, Pakistan finished at the third spot in the table behind the likes of Hing Kong and the Philippines.

ALSO READ PCB Keen to Add Two New Teams in PSL Soon

The Women in Green were in control for the most part of the ninety minutes as they held on to their lead to register a fantastic victory. Pakistan stormed into the lead against the run of play in the 25th minute as Zahmena Malik scored the first goal of her international career.

Zahmena beat the offside trap as she was sent through on goal by a brilliant ball by Amina. Zahmena kept her cool under pressure to calmly finish past the Tajikistan goalkeeper to send Pakistan into the lead.

A HISTORIC MOMENT ⚽🇵🇰 Pakistan's FIRST EVER goal in Olympic qualifying history – a beautiful team goal – scored by Zahmena Malik!#pakistanfootball #footballpakistan #pakistanfootballfederarion #olympicqualifier pic.twitter.com/bC7XoxzPCW — On the Mic (@on_themic) April 11, 2023

ALSO READ Another Australian Superstar Eager to Take Part in Pakistan Super League

The second-half brought forward some brilliant action as both teams took a more offensive approach. Tajikistan piled on the pressure as they struck the woodwork, minutes before Pakistan did the same.

Pakistan managed to hold off courtesy of a brilliant defensive display as they kept the Tajikistan attackers quiet. The Women in Green showed exceptional composure and held onto their slim lead.