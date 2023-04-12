Pakistan to Play World Cup Matches in Chennai and Kolkata: Indian Media

Indian media has claimed that Pakistan is likely to play World Cup matches in Chennai and Kolkata, although the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has remained steadfast in its position of not touring India unless the BCCI agrees to play the Asia Cup in Pakistan.

Recent reports from Indian media suggest that the Pakistan cricket team may prefer to play most of their matches during the ODI World Cup 2023 in Chennai and Kolkata. These two cities were identified as safe venues for the team during their previous tours and it is believed that Pakistan would feel comfortable playing there.

This is a change from earlier reports, which had indicated that Pakistan would be playing their World Cup matches in Bangladesh.

“A lot will depend on what BCCI and the Indian government decide but given a choice, Pakistan will like to play most of its World Cup matches in Kolkata and Chennai,” reported an Indian source.

Discussions are currently ongoing between the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on this matter, with a decision expected to be made in the best interest of all participating teams. The PCB has earlier recommended the ICC hold the matches at a neutral venue as ACC has already agreed to stage India’s matches outside Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

It is worth noting that the ICC will need to navigate this complex issue with care, especially as the PCB has made it clear that Pakistan is not willing to play in India if India does not tour Pakistan for the Asia Cup.