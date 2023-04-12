Canada to Speed up Visa Process for Pakistani Businessmen

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 12, 2023 | 9:54 pm

Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Leslie Scanlon on Wednesday assured Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar that the Canadian government is working for further facilitation and speeding up the visa process for the Pakistani business community.

According to APP, the envoy called on the commerce minister to discuss ways to strengthen the trade ties between the two countries where the minister urged for facilitation in the issuance of visas to the business community for participation in exhibitions and other business events, especially for upcoming exhibitions in Canada like SIAL Canada, the largest food innovation trade show in North America.

ALSO READ

The minister also appreciated the upcoming Canadian General Preferential Tariff (GPT+) program for developing countries and expressed hope that launching of GPT+ Program in Pakistan would be more beneficial to new proposed sectors such as apparel and footwear.

He hoped that Canada will also consider including more sectors of textiles in the proposed scheme. The minister also appreciated that Pakistani exports to Canada were higher than its imports, with a trade surplus in Pakistan’s favor.

ProPK Staff

lens

Fans Demand Falak Shabir to Reveal Noor Zafar’s Shaadi Plans in Hilarious Q&A Session
Read more in lens

proproperty

ECC Approves Rs. 300 million for Repair and Maintenance of Public Buildings
Read more in proproperty
close
>