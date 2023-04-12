Canada to Speed up Visa Process for Pakistani Businessmen

Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Leslie Scanlon on Wednesday assured Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar that the Canadian government is working for further facilitation and speeding up the visa process for the Pakistani business community.

According to APP, the envoy called on the commerce minister to discuss ways to strengthen the trade ties between the two countries where the minister urged for facilitation in the issuance of visas to the business community for participation in exhibitions and other business events, especially for upcoming exhibitions in Canada like SIAL Canada, the largest food innovation trade show in North America.

🙏 @naveedqamarmna for spending time with us today to speak about growing more 🇨🇦 🇵🇰 trade and investment ! pic.twitter.com/IXUXFlWznA — Leslie Scanlon (@Scanlon_Leslie) April 12, 2023

The minister also appreciated the upcoming Canadian General Preferential Tariff (GPT+) program for developing countries and expressed hope that launching of GPT+ Program in Pakistan would be more beneficial to new proposed sectors such as apparel and footwear.

He hoped that Canada will also consider including more sectors of textiles in the proposed scheme. The minister also appreciated that Pakistani exports to Canada were higher than its imports, with a trade surplus in Pakistan’s favor.