Coca-Cola Strengthens Ties with Pakistan to Support Post-Flood Rehabilitation

The Coca-Cola Company’s leadership team visited Islamabad on Monday to strengthen its relationship with its network of partners and the Pakistani government. The visit focused on supporting the country’s economy, particularly in light of the recent flood rehabilitation needs.

During the visit, Coca-Cola’s leadership team met with US Ambassador to Pakistan H.E Donald Blome, leaders from the US Agency for International Development (USAID), and the US Trade Department to discuss the recovery efforts for flood-impacted provinces. This followed a recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Coca-Cola and USAID to support the post-flood rehabilitation process.

Sinan Cem Sahin, Vice President of Public Affairs, Communication, and Sustainability at The Coca-Cola Company Eurasia Middle East, reiterated the company’s commitment to Pakistan, saying, “Our priority now is to collectively recover from the post-flood devastation through strong economic development. In line with our purpose, we will continue to support communities through multiple areas.”

Coca-Cola is supporting Pakistan by improving access to clean drinking water, enhancing food programs, and rebuilding communities in a climate-resistant way.

With Coca-Cola Pakistan and anchor bottler Coca-Cola İçecek contributing approximately 3% to the GDP of the country and employing about a million Pakistanis along the chain, the company’s commitment to the country’s economy is significant.

Meetings were also held with Tariq Pasha, Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Revenue, Asad Rehman Gillani, Federal Secretary, Board of Investment, and other key decision-makers to discuss current macro-economic challenges, investment timelines, and policies.

At an event commemorating the giving month of Ramadan, Servet Yıldırım, Coca-Cola İçecek Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer, spoke about the cultural ties between Turkey and Pakistan.

He said, “As a Turkish entity, we feel our business goals are built not just on mutual trust but also on deep-rooted cultural ties. As both nations struggle with natural disasters, the private sector has a great role to play in economic stabilization.”

Coca-Cola also recognized ten sustainability NGO partners at the event for their contributions to women empowerment, flood relief, food security, water replenishment, and World Without Waste initiatives. Partners, including CARE International, Water Aid, Indus Earth Trust, Rizq Foundation, National Incubation Centre, ECO, Karachi Port Trust, Boond-e-Shams, and WWF-Pakistan, were awarded certificates of appreciation for their efforts.

Coca-Cola’s nationwide community programs in Pakistan have served over 7 million people in the last few years. The company’s focus on women empowerment, flood relief, and water replenishment aims to provide sustainable solutions for the country’s socio-economic challenges.

In summary, Coca-Cola’s visit to Pakistan highlights the company’s commitment to supporting the country’s economic development and recovery from natural disasters. Through partnerships with NGOs and the government, Coca-Cola aims to build a more sustainable future for the people of Pakistan.