Islamabad to Get a Brand New Food Street Like Dubai and Baku Soon

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced its plan to construct a world-class “Capital Walk Street” in Islamabad’s Shakarparian.

This new walking street is set to become a hub for food lovers and will be modeled after popular walking streets in Dubai and Baku.

According to CDA officials, one kanal of land will be leased out to various global and national food chains after an auction. All the plots in Capital Walk Street will be reserved for food businesses only. The street will cover an area of more than 25 acres, with 50% of the space left open for visitors to enjoy.

Chairman CDA, Noor ul Amin Mengal, said that the successful bidder will be allowed to start work within one month. He added that the food street will also feature an amphitheater, play area, and cultural points for visitors to enjoy.

“The Capital Walk Street will offer a unique dining experience to the people of Islamabad. We aim to provide a safe and secure environment for visitors to enjoy delicious food and create lasting memories with their loved ones,” said Mengal.

The decision to build Capital Walk Street has been met with widespread approval from the public, who are eagerly anticipating the opening of this exciting new development.

This project is part of the government’s efforts to promote tourism in the country and provide new economic opportunities for the food industry. Capital Walk Street is expected to attract many visitors from all over the country, as well as foreign tourists.

The CDA’s decision to build this world-class food street is a step in the right direction toward making Islamabad a truly world-class city. With its beautiful surroundings and top-notch facilities, Capital Walk Street is set to become a must-visit destination for food lovers and tourists alike.