Sweden Shuts Down Embassy in Pakistan Over Security Fears

The Embassy of Sweden in Islamabad has temporarily closed its doors to visitors, citing the current security situation in the city.

As a result, the Migration Section is unable to process any requests or send any documents to consulates, Gerry’s, Sweden, or applicants’ home addresses until further notice.

In an official statement, the Embassy of Sweden in Pakistan acknowledged the inconvenience caused to applicants and assured them that the safety of staff members and applicants is of utmost importance.

The embassy has advised individuals with pending cases to contact the Migration Agency for any inquiries regarding their case. Moreover, the embassy is not in a position to provide any information about when it will reopen.

The Embassy of Sweden in Pakistan has requested applicants to exercise patience and understanding during this difficult time and assured them that they are working to resume normal operations as soon as possible.

Please visit our website for updates on Embassy operations and services. 🌐https://t.co/yYpCPVmS73 pic.twitter.com/ppgGHTZeND — Sweden in Pakistan (@SwedeninPK) April 11, 2023

The closure of the embassy has caused difficulties for individuals who were planning to submit their visa applications, residency permit requests, and other documents. Some applicants have expressed concerns over the impact of the closure on their travel plans, job opportunities, and family reunification.

The closure of the embassy highlights the challenges faced by individuals when embassies and consulates are shut down. The process of obtaining visas, residency permits, and other documents can be time-consuming and complicated, and the closure of an embassy can cause significant delays and hardships.