Babar Azam Confirms Opening Pair for Pakistan’s First T20I Against New Zealand

Pakistan cricket team captain, Babar Azam, has put to rest any speculation about changes in the regular opening pair for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

During a press conference, the right-handed batter confidently stated that he and Rizwan will continue to open the innings, and there will be no experiments in that regard.

“We do not need experiments now, Rizwan and I will open the batting,” responded Babar when asked about the opening combination in the shortest format of cricket.

Babar added that Pakistan has experienced batters like Mohammad Haris and Shan Masood in the middle, while Saim Ayub can play at any number.

When asked about the inclusion of two new pacers, Ihsanullah, and Zaman Khan, in the squad, Babar said that both right-arm pacers are valuable additions to the pace attack.

Further supporting his statement, the 28-year-old cricketer claimed that both the emerging pacers are extremely talented and have added extra depth to the national bowling unit.

When asked about the recent rumors about his captaincy, Babar clarified, “I just focus on my performance and try to utilize my players according to their strengths.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the Men in Green will lock horns against New Zealand in the five-match T20I series which starts today at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.