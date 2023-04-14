Babar Azam on the Verge of Breaking Lots of Records Against New Zealand

Pakistan is all set to kick off the historic white-ball series against New Zealand today at the Gaddafi Stadium. The series includes five T20I matches and the same number of ODIs.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam is on the verge of numerous batting and captaincy records in both white-ball formats, which he can achieve in the series against the BlackCaps.

If Pakistan wins three T20I matches, Babar will become the most successful captain with the most wins, surpassing the Afghanistan captain, Asghar Stanikzai, who has 42 wins.

Babar needs to score one century in his next seven ODIs to achieve the record of the fastest batter to score 18 centuries in ODIs, surpassing Hashim Amla, who scored the same number of tons in 102 ODIs.

Scoring 187 more runs in the next seven ODI matches will crown the Lahore-born cricketer as the fastest batter to score 5,000 ODI runs, breaking Amla’s record of 104 matches.

Babar just needs 145 runs to become the first Pakistani batter and the fourth overall to have scored 3,500 runs in T20Is, joining Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Martin Guptill.

If the 28-year-old batter scores 136 more runs, he will complete the milestone of 12,000 runs across the three formats and become the eighth Pakistani to achieve this feat.