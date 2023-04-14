Dubai to Get Crocodile Park Ahead of Eid Al-Fitr

Dubai, which is famous for its diverse tourist attractions, has decided to launch a Crocodile Park, giving visitors a look into the lives of crocodiles. The park will open on 18 April, which is just a few days before Eid Al-Fitr.

Dubai Crocodile Park will feature approximately 250 Nile crocodiles of all ages. This 20,000-square-meter facility will have an optimal environment along with year-round climate-controlled water as well as safety protocols for visitors.

It will offer several activities for families, such as a museum showcasing natural history, an aquarium designed around an African lake theme, and spacious outdoor areas with beautiful landscapes. Visitors will be able to witness crocodiles from a close distance and also underwater.

According to Tarryn Clare, the Exhibit Curator of Dubai Crocodile Park, the facility prioritizes the welfare and education of these reptiles. The recent hatching of baby crocodiles is evidence of the animals’ well-being in the park, she added.

Tarryn also expressed excitement in welcoming visitors to the park, hoping to educate them about the conservation and protection of these creatures.

Tickets for Dubai Crocodile Park will be available at the entrance. It will be open every day from 10 AM to 10 PM. The ticket prices are AED 95 for adults and AED 75 for children between three and twelve years old.