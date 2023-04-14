PIA Announces Special Discount for Eid-ul-Fitr

On Thursday, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced a 10 percent reduction in fares for domestic flights during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

According to the details, passengers traveling domestically on April 22 and 23 will have the opportunity to take advantage of this concession.

ALSO READ Saudi Arabia Aims to Host Cricket League Richer Than the IPL

The national flag carrier’s CEO was given explicit instructions by Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique to unveil the Eid-ul-Fitr package, which aims to provide relief to domestic travelers during the holiday season.

As a result of the Minister’s directive, PIA has taken this initiative to facilitate its customers and make air travel more accessible and affordable for all.

On the other hand, a notification was recently issued by the federal government in regard to the upcoming Eid holidays.

As per the notification, Pakistani citizens will observe a five-day holiday from April 21 to 25 in celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr, an auspicious occasion that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

ALSO READ More Cricketers to Leave Pakistan as USAC Announces Sanctioning of Major and Minor League

Scientific predictions indicate that Eid-ul-Fitr is most likely to fall on April 22, Saturday. However, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will convene on the evening of April 20, which is Ramadan 29, to gather evidence of the Shawwal crescent sighting.

Based on scientific analysis, the new crescent is anticipated to be born at 9:13 am on April 20, and it will be less than 10 hours old, making it highly improbable for Eid-ul-Fitr to occur on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Therefore, Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 is expected to be celebrated on April 22, following the completion of Ramadan’s 30-day fast.