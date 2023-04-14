India to Get Lion’s Share of ICC’s Revenue From Next Year

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering proposing a new revenue-sharing model for the 2024-2027 cycle, which could see the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) receive 37% of the ICC’s revenue, up from 22.8% in the previous cycle.

The ICC has long held that India’s market alone contributes more than 75% of the global body’s revenue, but the sale of media rights for the upcoming cycle has shown that India’s contribution is even larger than previously believed.

The Indian market alone generated $3.04 billion, which is approximately 88-90% of the ICC’s total revenue.

The BCCI is also expected to ask the ICC to deduct a tax surcharge of Rs. 955 crores ($127 million) from the World Cup’s broadcast revenue, but this is expected to be compensated from the gains of the 2024-2027 cycle.

According to sources, the BCCI has been the biggest contributor to ICC’s revenues and while the cricketing fraternity was focused on the power possessed by the Big Three (India, Australia, and England), it was always a Big One as India contributed approximately 90% of the revenues through broadcasting deals.

Sources further revealed that the BCCI’s stronghold on the game is set to get even stronger as ICC is seriously considering rewarding the BCCI with a larger share of the revenue in the upcoming cycle. Further details regarding the matter will be revealed by the ICC in due time.