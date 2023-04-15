Agency21 Shines on International Stage, Wins British Property Award 2023

Have you ever heard the phrase “going above and beyond”? That’s exactly what Agency21 International did, and they were rewarded for it in the best possible way – by winning The British Property Award 2023!

It’s no surprise that the team at Agency21 International – Pakistan’s biggest estate agency – performed extraordinarily throughout the extensive judging period, which focused on customer service levels.

And now, they’ve been shortlisted for a number of national awards which will be announced later in the year. But let’s take a moment to celebrate their most recent win and explore what it means.

The British Property Awards provide agents all over the UK with a vital chance to compare their services to those of their local, regional, and national competitors. This indicates that the winning agents actually went further than expected to give exceptional customer service, and this is just what Agency21 International did!

Stating his remarks regarding the win, Chairman IMARAT Group, Shafiq Akbar, said, “I am thrilled to announce that Agency21 International has won the highly coveted British Property Award 2023. This achievement is a true testament to our team’s exemplary quality of service and relentless commitment to our client-first approach. Congratulations to the hardworking team!”

Director Agency21 International, Sharjeel A. Ehmer, stated, “Absolutely elated to announce that Agency21 International has been named the recipient of the renowned British Property Award 2023. This victory is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and I extend my heartfelt congratulations to each and every member!”

When it comes to providing exceptional customer service, Agency21 International is a cut above the rest. Their hard work, dedication, and incredible client-first approach have collectively paid off, as they’ve just been recognized with a prestigious accolade that shines a spotlight on their outstanding attributes.

With a nationwide presence and a growing global network, this renowned organization is bringing world-class real estate services to every Pakistani – whether you’re inland or abroad. It is without a doubt that Agency21 International’s unrelenting dedication to client satisfaction is at the core of its success.

Winning the British Property Award 2023 is not just another trophy on the shelf for Agency21 International; it is a testament to their expertise in the field of estate agency, proving that their exceptional service, transparent processes, and dedication to customers are truly incomparable.

And what’s more impressive? The British Property Awards is one of the most inclusive awards providers, with zero entry fees! This means that the playing field is level for all agents, regardless of their size or resources, ensuring maximum participation and fair competition. It’s truly a win-win situation for everyone involved.

The team personally mystery shops every estate agent against a list of 25 criteria to obtain a balanced perspective of their customer service capabilities. This is just one example of the incredibly detailed and stringent evaluation process.

Furthermore, to ensure that agents have been properly and fairly judged, the judging criteria are both extensive and complex, examining many mediums, circumstances, and time periods.

Robert McLean from The British Property Awards said, “If an agent has been awarded with one of our awards, it is simply down to the fantastic customer service levels that they have demonstrated across a prolonged period of time. Winning agents should be proud that their customer service levels provide a benchmark for their local, regional, and national competition.”

Let’s give a round of applause to Agency21 International for their well-deserved win! This triumph sends a strong message to the industry that providing great customer service is not just necessary but also crucial, and that it should be appreciated, rewarded, and celebrated.