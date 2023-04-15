Banking Mohtasib Provides Rs. 209 Million Relief in Q1 2023

The Banking Mohtasib of Pakistan Mr. Muhammad Kamran Shehzad provided relief amounting to Rs. 209.15 million to customers by disposing of 5,589 complaints against commercial banks during the first quarter (January to March 2023) of the current calendar year.

The Banking Mohtasib Office received 7,833 new complaints, including 2,175 from Prime Minister’s Portal during this quarter.

He has cautioned banking customers to be aware of the fraudsters who have adopted new techniques to deprive them of their hard-earned savings.

In a press statement issued today, he said that banking customers should not disclose their personal and financial credentials to any third person in order to protect them from fraudulent activities of swindlers/fraudsters, who are actively depriving them of their personal savings/accounts.

Explaining the personal and financial credentials, he asked the people not to share their OTP, password, credit/debit cards, and CNIC numbers on any telephone calls received from any source, including the Helpline of banks. The Helpline calls which appear on phones are fake as banks Helpline can only receive calls but no call can be made therefrom, he added.

Mr. Kamran Shehzad said that on receipt of suspicious calls, they should immediately approach the nearest branch of their bank or contact the helpline the bank.