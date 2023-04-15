Coca-Cola and Rizq Pledge to Scale their 3-Year Partnership to Help Create a Hunger-Free Pakistan

Coca-Cola Pakistan and Rizq, a local non-profit, have come together to tackle the growing issue of food insecurity in Pakistan. According to the latest figures provided by the World Bank, 7.6 million people in Pakistan are expected to face food insecurity by 2030, making the issue a critical concern.

With the country also remaining highly vulnerable to the worsening effects of climate change, the problem is expected to get worse, particularly following the 2022 floods.

To help combat this problem, the two organizations have launched their Ramadan campaign, which activated two segments, iftar dastarkhawans, and meal rations, in multiple cities. Last year, the partnership distributed over 5 million meals to those in need across the country.

This year, they are aiming to distribute 1 million meals in two cities: Lahore and Karachi. In addition to this, they are enabling 1,000 farmer families by providing them with seeds to grow crops, which will help in the rehabilitation of 5,000 acres of farmland in flood-affected areas, along with safe drinking water intervention.

Coming together with Rizq, business, media, and public stakeholders at an event hosted by Coca-Cola in Karachi.

Fahad Ashraf, Vice-President, Coca-Cola Pakistan & Afghanistan, shared, “Through our partnership with Rizq, now in its third year, we look to help address this, honoring our commitment to working closely with the communities we serve.”

“Through our campaign, ‘Aoo Mil Ker Bhook Mitayain’, for every Coca-Cola bottle sold in Ramzan, a meal is being donated. We invite the wider community to join us in scaling this effort together.”

The two organizations are now in their third consecutive year of partnership, and they aim to use their collective nationwide outreach to help build a food-secure country.

Rizq Co-founder, Qasim Javaid, shared the critical importance of the iftar dastarkhwans this year specifically, given the growing economic challenges. “Together with Coca-Cola, we hope to double our social impact by the end of this year.”

Ghazi Taimoor, a chartered accountant turned educator, who creates content and talks about issues pertaining to empathy, youth leadership, reflective history, and Pakistani culture, has been chosen as the face of the ‘Aoo Mil Ker Bhook Mitayain’ campaign.

At the event, he shared stories from the field of how the recent floods have impacted vulnerable communities and how this campaign can help those who need it the most.

Through this campaign, Coca-Cola and Rizq are creating a platform for people to come together and spread the blessings of the holy month to the maximum number of people.

By providing meals to those in need and enabling farmer families, the partnership is making a significant impact on the fight against food insecurity in Pakistan. Their noble effort is an example of how businesses and non-profits can come together to make a positive impact on society.