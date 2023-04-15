David Wiese Praises Lahore Qalandars for Producing Shaheen, Haris, and Zaman

Published Apr 15, 2023

The Pakistan cricket team showcased a phenomenal bowling performance in the first of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Defending a handsome total of 183 runs, the national bowling attack restricted the visitors to a mere 94 runs in the 16th over, taking a 1-0 lead with a remarkable victory.

Meanwhile, star Namibian all-rounder David Wiese heaped praise on Lahore Qalandars for unearthing and preparing a magnificent bowling talent for the national cricket team.

The right-hander, who was part of Lahore Qalandars in the PSL, stated that it is proof of the success of the hard work of Qalandars in hunting hidden talent in the country.

The likes of Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, and Zaman, who performed well in the match, are the products of Qalandars through the Players Development Program.

The left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman scored a scintillating inning of 47 runs off 34 balls, rescuing the host side from 30 for the loss of two wickets and leading them to a big total.

In bowling, Haris Rauf was breathing fire on his return to the T20I side, taking 4 wickets and conceding just 18 runs in 3.3 overs, and was awarded the Player of the Match award.

Imad Wasim took two wickets, while Zaman Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab, and Faheem Ashraf took one wicket each to help the side secure an 88-run win in the series opener.

