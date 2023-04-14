Abdul Hafeez Kardar Inducted into PCB Hall of Fame

The first-ever captain of Pakistan’s cricket team, Abdul Hafeez Kardar, has been inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame in a prestigious ceremony held at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The induction ceremony, which took place prior to the first T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand, saw PCB Chairman Najam Sethi present a memorial cap and a purpose-built shield to Kardar’s son, Shahid Hafeez Kardar, in front of the Abdul Hafeez Kardar enclosure.

Abdul Hafeez Kardar led Pakistan to their inaugural Test victory over India. He represented Pakistan in 26 Test matches and was one of the pioneers of the game of cricket in the country.

Recognizing the contributions of a pioneer like Abdul Hafeez Kardar, who led Pakistan to its first-ever Test victory and played an instrumental role in the country’s cricketing history, is a testament to his legacy and the impact he had on the sport.