Almost 70,000 Pakistanis Left the Country in March in Search of Jobs

A total of 69,231 Pakistanis left the country in March in search of better economic prospects abroad as Pakistan struggles with record inflation.

According to data obtained from the Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment, 196,631 Pakistanis were registered for overseas employment in the first three months of the current calendar year.

A breakdown of the statistics shows that 83,205 out of those who left the country in the first three months were laborers while 42,960 were drivers. Those who left the country also included 2,140 engineers, 1,935 accountants, 790 doctors, and 330 teachers.

Out of the total, 92,190 people migrated to Saudi Arabia, 46,262 to the United Arab Emirates, 19,900 to Qatar, and 162,90 left Pakistan for Oman.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment data pertains to people who have registered with the Bureau. People who move abroad for studies or through other routes such as direct immigration are not included in this list.

Since the inception of the Bureau in the year 1971, more than 12 million emigrants have been provided overseas employment duly registered with the Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment.