Price of Gold in Pakistan Has Doubled in Less Than 2 Years

The price of gold in Pakistan has more than doubled in less than two years according to gold price data sourced by ProPakistani.

According to the data, the price of gold (24 carats) jumped from around the Rs. 105,000 per tola mark in May 2021 to an all-time high of Rs. 217,000 per tola on April 5, 2023, before settling at a slightly lower mark of Rs. 214,600 per tola on Saturday.

ALSO READ Analysis Shows Shocking Forecast for Pakistani Rupee in May

A deeper look at international and local trends shows that during the last five years, there has been a much higher increase in the price of gold domestically than in the international market.

Looking at the data of the last five years shows that in the international market, the price of gold jumped from around $1,268 per ounce at the start of 2018 to $1,900 per ounce at the start of 2023. This translates to a price increase of around 50 percent in five years.

The jump in Pakistan has been much higher though, the per tola price of gold in Pakistan was just above Rs. 56,000 at the start of 2018, which jumped to Rs. 208,000 per tola at the start of 2023. This translates into a staggering 270 percent increase in the price of gold over five years.

Period Price Per Tola* Increase Over

Previous Year Percentage Increase

Over Previous Year January 2018 Rs. 56,200 Not applicable Not applicable January 2019 Rs. 67,800 Rs. 11,600 21% January 2020 Rs. 88,100 Rs. 20,300 30% January 2021 Rs. 113,600 Rs. 25,500 29% January 2022 Rs. 120,900 Rs. 7,300 6.4% January 2023 Rs. 208,400 Rs. 87,500 72% Current Rs. 214,600 Not applicable Not applicable *24 carats

ALSO READ Weekly Inflation Remains Above 40 percent for 7th Straight Week

The much higher increase in gold prices in Pakistan is primarily due to the sharp devaluation of the rupee in the last 12 months. The Pakistani rupee, which stood at below Rs. 180 against the US dollar at the start of 2022, has now slid to Rs. 284.65.