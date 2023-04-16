Govt Releases Rs. 129 Billion for Development Projects Under PSDP

The Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives has released Rs. 129 billion for development projects under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year (FY23).

The amount also includes Rs. 27 billion for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan, and Ex-FATA.

According to a statement issued by the ministry on Sunday, the Water Resource Division and Higher Education Commission (HEC) have been given top priority in the PSDP.

An amount of Rs. 30 billion has been released to the Ministry Of Water Resources to speed up projects like the Diamer-Basha Dam, Mohmand Dam, Kachhi Canal, and Nai Gaj Dam, an amount of Rs. 22 billion has been released for the Ministry of Communications to expedite the projects like Khuzdar-Kuchlak Road, and the dualization and improvement of old Bannu Road. Moreover, an amount of Rs. 8 billion has been released for projects of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Similarly, an amount of Rs. 4 billion has been released for the Ministry of Housing and Works, Rs. 8 billion for the Ministry of Railways, and Rs. 5 billion for the Power Division.

In the last quarter of 2021-22, there was no release for the PSDP, which resulted in the government shrinking the PSDP from Rs. 700 billion to Rs. 550 billion.