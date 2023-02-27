Science Ministry Seeks Rs. 21 Billion Budget for PSDP Projects in FY24

The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) has demanded a budget of Rs. 21.21 billion for 73 ongoing and new schemes for the public sector development fund (PSDP), in the next financial year.

According to the documents available with ProPakistani, the ministry has proposed 8.65 billion allocations for 33 ongoing and 12.56 billion for 40 new schemes in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24).

According to the documents, the ministry has demanded 5.31 billion for 8 ongoing and 4 new schemes of the Pakistan Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (PCSIR). The ministry has proposed an allocation of 3.4 billion for 5 ongoing and 9 new schemes of the Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) in the next financial year.

The ministry has proposed an allocation of 2.5 billion for 5 ongoing and 5 new schemes of the National University of Science and Technology (NUST). It has demanded 31 million for 1 new scheme of the Pakistan Council for Science & Technology (PCST) in PSDP for the year 2023-24.

The ministry has demanded 2.2 billion in allocations for 8 new schemes of Comsats University Islamabad (CUI). The ministry has proposed 476.7 million in allocations for 2 ongoing and 4 new schemes of the National Institute of Oceanography in the financial year 2023-24.

Further, the ministry has demanded 51.7 million for 1 ongoing scheme of the Pakistan Council of Renewable Energy Technologies (PCRET). It has proposed an allocation of 106.2 million for 2 ongoing schemes of the National Institute of Electronics (NIE). Similarly, the ministry has also demanded 56.745 million and 5.7 billion for 2 ongoing schemes of the Pakistan Standard Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) and 3 new schemes of Comsats Internet Services (CIS) respectively.

Moreover, it has proposed an allocation of 580 million for 3 new schemes of the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA). It has also demanded 211 million for 2 ongoing and 1 new scheme of MoST Secretariat. According to the document the MoST has demanded a 2.1 billion budget for 6 ongoing schemes of the Task Force for the financial year 2023-24.