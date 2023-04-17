Cabinet Issues Advisory Against Fake NTISB Emails

Hackers have started cyber-attacks by sending fake emails in the name of the National Telecommunication & Information Technology Security Board (NTISB).

The Cabinet Division has issued an advisory to government agencies, ministries, and departments. According to the advisory, hackers are trying to steal information by issuing fake cyber security alerts in the name of NTISB, a subsidiary of Cabinet Division.

According to Advisory, hackers are sending fake advisories in the name of Assistant Secretary NTISB by using fake email addresses ([email protected]). Advisories sent by this fake email address contain malicious attachments in the name of Assistant Secretary NTISB-II.

The cabinet division has asked the government agencies, departments, and divisions to be vigilant in this regard. The Cabinet Division asked you to ignore emails from above mentioned fake email addresses and don’t open malicious attachments. These malicious payloads are used to steal sensitive information from government departments and ministries.

A list of e-mail addresses is provided in the advisory by the Cabinet Division in the Advisory. Government Institutions, Ministries, and Departments have been asked to treat only these email addresses as official NTISB emails. These email addresses are

The copy of the advisory has been sent to the Secretary to the Prime Minister, Secretary to the President, Cabinet Secretary, all secretaries to ministries of the federal government, and chief secretaries of provincial governments. The Cabinet Division has asked to disseminate the information to all subordinate institutions and departments and insure protective measures.