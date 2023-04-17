PTCL Group Runs Ramazan Campaign for Awareness and Donations to Support Charities

Pakistan’s leading ICT services provider, PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G), conducted a week-long SMS broadcast campaign to support donations for some of the leading charity organizations in Pakistan, besides helping raise awareness regarding charitable causes and donating to credible organizations.

The campaign aims to facilitate charity, compassion, and philanthropy – some of the key attributes defining the spirit of the Holy month of Ramazan – to supplement support for the most vulnerable and underprivileged segments of society.

Through the SMS campaign, PTCL and Ufone 4G reached a vast audience and encouraged them to contribute to the right causes in the Holy month of Ramazan. The Group’s customers across the country, especially in major metropolises, received donation appeals from Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital, JDC Foundation, Al Shifa Eye Trust, Pink Ribbon, and Indus Hospital.

These organizations have an exemplary track record of generating welfare for vulnerable and underprivileged people in Pakistan by providing free of cost healthcare and economic support. The beneficiaries of these charities are in millions, while an active donor base helps sustain their operations.

The SMS broadcast campaign provided drive and direction for effective charity making, which witnesses a sharp spike during the Holy month of Ramazan. Hopefully, it will not only direct funds to where they are most needed but also enhance the impact of the welfare initiatives.

A large number of donors in Pakistan use UPaisa to make secure and convenient contributions to leading charity and welfare organizations. UPaisa users can make contributions to organizations of their choice from a comprehensive list of charitable organizations available on the UPaisa app, or by dialing USSD *786*5*5# from their handset.

PTCL Group mirrors the compassionate spirit of the Pakistani nation which is considered to be one of the most charitable nations in the world. PTCL and Ufone 4G have conceived and executed impactful corporate social responsibility and philanthropic initiatives to stimulate shared value for society.

Through its latest campaign, PTCL Group has resourced and strengthened Pakistani welfare organizations to enhance their reach and impact, so the cycle of goodness continues uninterrupted.