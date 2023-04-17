Islamabad’s CDA Accused of Lavish Spending Despite Financial Crisis

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Islamabad has been accused of releasing funds to its staff members at a time when the country is struggling with a severe financial crisis, as per reports.

Based on reports, the government has awarded Rs. 13.82 million in ex-gratia to 180 officials for the sale of CDA’s commercial and residential properties.

The auction committee members earned four months’ basic salary, while the other officials and personnel from BS-12 to BS-18 received one month’s basic pay. Despite continuous economic difficulties, CDA has continued to auction off important land to support its excessive spending.

Despite the Prime Minister’s austerity measures, CDA members and officials are reportedly hesitant to give up their privileges and advantages.

Personnel in CDA grades seventeen and above, for example, earn a 150% Executive Allowance, but employees on deputation enjoy unreasonable privileges such as allowances, wages, and perks. CDA handed Rs. 13.82 million to officers, including three members, following the auction.

Via 24News