Punjab Land Record Authority Records 2.6 Million Transactions in FY-2022-23

Over 2.6 million land record transactions were completed during the fiscal year that stretched from 1 July 2022 to 1 March 2023, a spokesperson for the Punjab Land Record Authority revealed. In light of this, Rs. 11 billion was placed into the government treasury as provincial taxes and service costs.

In 2023, the vast land records network of 232 land record centers, DMM, NADRA, and banks issued computerized Fard to around 0.18 million people.

ALSO READ Banks Told to Compensate Fraud Victims

Furthermore, 0.85 million alterations were verified. Approximately 0.4 million deaths have been confirmed by Arazi record centers, 0.15 million through e-service centers, and 0.25 million mutations have been confirmed through the registry. Using mobile vans, over 7,000 banks and 14,000 mutations were verified.

Furthermore, from July to March 2023, 244 complaints were submitted against the PLRA on the Prime Minister’s website. The public received instant relief as a result of excellent monitoring and enhanced regulation.

ALSO READ Islamabad’s CDA Accused of Lavish Spending Despite Financial Crisis

According to Director General (DG), Saira Umar, the purchase of Land Record Services is being automated to enable public access to records easier. Citizens may acquire services from their selected area regardless of their location because of universal access to data.

Progress is being made towards computerizing urban land records as part of the effort to integrate the land administration system in line with international standards. As a result, the Punjab Land Record Authority is assuring the employment of cutting-edge technology and software.