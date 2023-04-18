Ben Stokes Named Wisden’s Best Cricketer of Year

English cricket star Ben Stokes has once again been crowned the leading men’s cricketer in the world by the prestigious Wisden Almanack, marking his third win in the last four years.

After winning the title in 2019 and 2020, Ben Stokes was recognized as the best cricketer for 2023 by Wisden for his exceptional captaincy of England’s Test team in 2022, along with his match-winning performance in the T20 World Cup final.

His dynamic and innovative leadership breathed new life into a struggling team, resulting in an impressive record of 10 wins in 12 matches. Ben Stokes also left his mark in the white-ball game, playing a pivotal role in England’s triumph in the T20 World Cup with a crucial half-century in the final against Pakistan.

Joining Stokes in the limelight, his fellow England teammate Jonny Bairstow was awarded the coveted Wisden Trophy for his outstanding Test performance, while India’s Suryakumar Yadav was honored as the top Twenty20 cricketer in the world. Australian cricketer Beth Mooney has also been awarded women’s leading cricketer for the second time by Wisden.