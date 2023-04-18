Faf du Plessis’ Tattoo in Urdu Goes Viral on Social Media Once Again

Former South African captain, Faf du Plessis, went viral on social media after an image of his tattoo was caught on camera during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

du Plessis’ tattoo caught the attention of Pakistani and Indian fans as it stated an Urdu word, ‘Fazl’. Many fans took to various social media platforms to inquire about the meaning of the word and the reason behind the decision to get it tattooed across his body.

The word ‘Fazl’ translates to ‘grace’ and du Plessis has dedicated this particular tattoo to the one change in his life brought by the grace of God.

du Plessis has several tattoos on his body, each representing a different aspect of his life, and each one of them has a meaningful story behind it.

The 38-year-old revealed that the first tattoo he got was after his ODI debut for South Africa in 2011. He stated that he wanted something special as his first tattoo and his debut innings of 60 runs against India was the perfect moment for him to get a tattoo.

The explosive batter is currently captaining Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL. He is the leading run-scorer in the edition with 259 runs at an average of 64.75 and a strike rate of 172.66 in 5 matches he has played in the tournament so far.