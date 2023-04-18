New Yamaha YB 125Z DX Color Option Leaked

The Yamaha enthusiast market has been abuzz after the company’s teaser hinted at a cosmetic revision earlier this week. In a recent development, leaked photos of the Yamaha YB 125Z DX’s new color option have surfaced online.

The photos show a YB 125Z DX adorned in a metallic dark aquamarine color with silver and bronze-shaded decals to match. While the remaining aesthetic of the bike is the same, the new color livens up the bike’s look.

These photos have been unveiled unofficially on social media. Yamaha is yet to officially unveil the new color option and its release date.

On March 31, the company announced its second price hike of 2023 for all motorcycles. As a result, the price of YB 125Z DX went up to a staggering Rs. 366,500.

The news of this price hike has irked enthusiasts greatly as the bike has gone beyond affordability for most buyers in Pakistan. Also, bike sales have also declined in recent months due to production pauses and price hikes.

Perhaps, a mild refresh in the YB 125Z DX’s look will reinvigorate the bike’s sales.