News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Chery to Use Cheaper and More Efficient Batteries for its Electric Cars

By Waleed Shah | Published Apr 17, 2023 | 3:36 pm

Chery Auto became the first electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer to use mass-produced sodium-ion batteries on April 16. Chery Auto launched a new iCar brand and announced that CATL’s first sodium-ion battery would power their EV models at a press conference.

In July 2021, CATL introduced sodium-ion batteries with 160Wh/kg energy density, which is slightly less than LFP batteries, but has advantages like cheaper manufacturing, better low-temperature performance, and safety.

CATL also announced that next-generation sodium-ion batteries will exceed 200 Wh/kg and be mass-produced in 2023. Reports state that, after Chery, other EV makers will also likely go after sodium-ion batteries.

ALSO READ

In 2022, lithium prices rose, making sodium-ion batteries for EVs a more viable option. In November 2022, CATL said that their sodium-ion batteries would power most electric vehicles in the global market.

Since the 2021 launch event, CATL has not revealed its sodium-ion battery customers or the success of its prototype-to-mass production transition. Today, almost two years after its launch, CATL finally confirmed its mass production.


lens

Sheheryar Munawar Finally Tells What Viral Spat With Sohail Javed Was All About
Read more in lens

proproperty

Punjab and Oman Discuss Potential Business Ventures, Including a Theme Park In Lahore
Read more in proproperty
close
>