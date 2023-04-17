Chery to Use Cheaper and More Efficient Batteries for its Electric Cars

Chery Auto became the first electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer to use mass-produced sodium-ion batteries on April 16. Chery Auto launched a new iCar brand and announced that CATL’s first sodium-ion battery would power their EV models at a press conference.

In July 2021, CATL introduced sodium-ion batteries with 160Wh/kg energy density, which is slightly less than LFP batteries, but has advantages like cheaper manufacturing, better low-temperature performance, and safety.

CATL also announced that next-generation sodium-ion batteries will exceed 200 Wh/kg and be mass-produced in 2023. Reports state that, after Chery, other EV makers will also likely go after sodium-ion batteries.

In 2022, lithium prices rose, making sodium-ion batteries for EVs a more viable option. In November 2022, CATL said that their sodium-ion batteries would power most electric vehicles in the global market.

Since the 2021 launch event, CATL has not revealed its sodium-ion battery customers or the success of its prototype-to-mass production transition. Today, almost two years after its launch, CATL finally confirmed its mass production.