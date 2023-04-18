Ramiz Raja Surprised at Ihsanullah’s Omission From Playing XI

Former captain, Ramiz Raja has expressed his displeasure over the exclusion of emerging pacer, Ihsanullah from the playing XI during the ongoing series against New Zealand.

Speaking to the media, Ramiz Raja said he does not understand the reason why Ihsanullah was not part of the playing XI during the T20I matches at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

ALSO READ Umar Akmal Says Pakistan Has No Other Better Middle Order Player Than Him

Ramiz Raja further added that the 20-year-old pacer should have been in the playing XI in all three matches, as he has proven his skills during the T20I series against Afghanistan.

Ihsanullah has done nothing wrong and possesses a unique talent for generating extra bounce, which gives him added comfort and confidence in a winning environment

The former PCB Chairman stated that the Swat-born fast bowler possesses talent and skills, and that is why he has impressed everyone with his sheer pace and swing in little time.

ALSO READ Haris Rauf Credits PSL Teammates For His Match-Winning Spell

It is worth noting here that the right-arm pacer made his T20I debut in the recently concluded series against Afghanistan, where he was awarded the player of the Series.

The Multan Sultan bowler was also awarded the Player of the Tournament in the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for his outstanding bowling throughout the event.

Ihsanullah took 22 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.60, with his best bowling figures being 5/12 against the Quetta Gladiators.