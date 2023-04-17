Umar Akmal Says Pakistan Has No Other Better Middle Order Player Than Him

Flamboyant middle-order batter, Umar Akmal has questioned the unjust behavior of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as to why he has been repeatedly ignored for the national side.

Umar Akmal, during a podcast with renowned YouTuber, Nadir Ali, remarked that he still has what it takes to become a regular feature in the middle-order of the Pakistan side.

The 32-year-old stated that he has not been provided adequate chances to prove his worth and has been scapegoated by the management of the PCB. He said that his record at the top level speaks for itself and he should be considered for selection in the upcoming series.

Umar further added that he is still one of the top middle-order batters in the country and Pakistan does not have many options for this position.

In last five years, no Pakistani batter has a better average than me in the middle-order in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.

Recently, Umar showed flashes of his brilliance in the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Despite his sensational performances in a few encounters, his inconsistency let him down as he was only able to score 95 runs at an average of 23.75 and a strike rate of 186.72 in five innings.

