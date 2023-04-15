Haris Rauf Credits PSL Teammates For His Match-Winning Spell

Star Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf credited Shaheen Afridi and Zaman Khan for his match-winning spell against New Zealand in the first T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The right-arm pacer made a triumphant return, taking four wickets and conceding just 18 runs in 3.3 overs, leading the home side to a comprehensive victory of 88 runs.

ALSO READ Saim Ayub Will Continue to Perform Amazingly for Pakistan in The Future: Fakhar Zaman

In a post-match presser, Haris stated that Shaheen Afridi and Zaman bowled exceptionally during the powerplay, allowing him to bowl without pressure in the middle overs.

The Rawalpindi-born pacer added that taking early wickets while defending the total always boosts the confidence of the bowlers and puts immense pressure on the opposition.

“It was important for me to put up this performance because I was playing for Pakistan after a long time. On this pitch, I tried to bowl stump-to-stump,” said Haris Rauf.

In response to receiving the Man of the Match award for his performance, the 29-year-old said, “Your role gets defined a lot more when you have such a good bowling attack.”

It is worth noting that the Men in Green will face off against the Kiwis in the second T20I, with the third encounter scheduled for Monday, April 17 at the iconic venue.