Uniformed Men Loot Rs. 1.1 Million From Turkish Citizen in Karachi

Police reports revealed that a Turkish citizen named Tekin Metin suffered a theft of Rs. 1.1 million (Turkish Lira 2,200) and other belongings on Abdullah Haroon Road in Karachi’s Saddar district by men dressed in police uniforms, on Tuesday.

As per South Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Syed Asad Raza, Metin, a Turkish citizen who is a mechanical engineer, was stopped by these individuals under the guise of conducting a normal check when he was parking his car, to visit a currency dealer.

ALSO READ Pakistani Man Arrested for Blackmailing Australian Minor Girl With Obscene Pictures

Shortly after that, an FIR was filed at the Preedy police station under several sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, including stealing, cheating, and impersonating a public worker. Metin claimed in his complaint that he was in Karachi so he could exchange money with his driver for the company he owned.

Two men in a white Corolla approached him, posing as police officers, and began questioning him while searching his bag. They then abruptly drove away, leaving Metin with no choice but to file a police report.

ALSO READ Applications Now Open in Pakistan for Visa Everywhere Initiative

Similar events, according to SSP Raza, have been occurring in Saddar and other parts of Karachi for some time, with criminal gangs dressed as police or intelligence officers preying on innocent individuals. Metin has asked authorities to take legal action and bring the criminals to justice.