Pakistani Man Arrested for Blackmailing Australian Minor Girl With Obscene Pictures

The Federal Investigation Agency’s cybercrime team detained a Pakistani man for sexually harassing and blackmailing an underage Australian girl over social media.

Following a complaint from the Australian High Commission, the FIA acted quickly and filed a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 21, 22, and 24 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), 2016.

The culprit, identified as Kamran Khan of Islamabad, is accused of ensnaring a minor girl and obtaining inappropriate images of her through Facebook and WhatsApp. He is accused of then sharing these photos on WhatsApp and demanding money from her.

The suspect’s phone and WhatsApp account have been confiscated, and an investigation is underway. It is a grave offense to sexually harass and blackmail minors, and the FIA’s cybercrime unit’s prompt action demonstrates their commitment to upholding the law and protecting vulnerable individuals.