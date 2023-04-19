Video of Mickey Arthur’s Frank Meetup With Pakistani Cricketers Goes Viral

The Pakistan team consultant director, Mickey Arthur, has joined the national squad for the first time after his appointment ahead of the fourth T20I against New Zealand.

A short video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on its official social media handles shows Mickey Arthur spending quality time with the national players in Islamabad.

Arthur appeared to be in a cheerful mood as he interacted with players including the captain, Babar Azam, all-rounder, Imad Wasim, and star pacer, Shaheen Afridi.

Yesterday, it was reported that Mickey Arthur arrived in Islamabad for a three-day visit to meet the national team and newly appointed coaching staff during the white ball series.

Additionally, it is reported that Arthur will hold a meeting with PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi, Chief Selector, Haroon Rasheed, and Babar Azam before leaving for England.

Earlier this month, PCB announced a six-member coaching setup, headed by Mickey Arthur, to revamp the national team and improve its performance in the upcoming seasons.

It confirmed that the 54-year-old will permanently join the squad for the ODI World Cup in October and the highly-anticipated Test series against Australia in December.

Earlier, Mickey stated that he was in touch with all of the Pakistani players, even though he was not a member of the national setup, and that he had seen these young players grow.