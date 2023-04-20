Derbyshire County Celebrates Ramadan With Iftar for Haider Ali

Derbyshire County Cricket Club hosted an Iftar dinner party, inviting notable Muslims from the community, including their star Pakistani batter, Haider Ali, as the chief guest.

The event aimed to better connect with the local community and was attended by members of the Derbyshire Cricket Foundation staff, trustees, and community members, along with councilor Gulfraz Nawaz, Imam Fazal E Muhammed Qadri, and Father Robert Atkins.

The event was organized and accommodated by the Derbyshire Cricket Foundation Community and Partnerships Manager, Mark Barber. He expressed his pride in the team’s efforts and described the experience as challenging yet reflective.

This event is seen as a positive step towards promoting diversity and inclusivity in the community.

It helped in demonstrating the importance of recognizing and celebrating cultural differences and the role that sports and community organizations can play in fostering such values. The event also sends a message of unity and togetherness during a time of religious significance for Muslims worldwide.

As for Haider Ali, he joined Derbyshire as their overseas pick for the ongoing County Championship. Haider has so far scored one half-century in the three innings he has played in the season and the flamboyant batter will be determined to regain his form and stake his claim back in the national side.