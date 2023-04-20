Shehroze Kashif Eager to Conquer All 8000m Peaks This Year Despite Deadly Scare

Renowned Pakistani mountaineer, Shehroze Kashif, has set his sights on the goal to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000 meters in the world before the end of 2023.

The 21-year-old mountaineer has already climbed 11 peaks above 8,000 meters, including Mount Everest and K2, making him the youngest person to achieve this milestone.

Earlier this week, the Lahore-born mountaineer and his team including Naila Kiani successfully climbed Mount Annapurna 1 in Nepal.

However, despite the success, Kashif faced a setback on his descent as bad weather disrupted their path down the peak, and he and Naila had to be rescued the next day.

Shehroze Kashif plans to climb Dhaulagiri next, but he will take a break to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr at home and spend some time with family and friends in Pakistan.

“I will next attempt Dhaulagiri (8,167m). But I will take a break now for a couple of weeks. My mother is insisting I come back and celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr at home,” he added.

I will proceed back to my country shortly. It will be after four years that I will be celebrating Eid in my country with my parents. After Eid, I will come back to climb Dhaulagiri.

Earlier this year, Kashif set a Guinness World Record for becoming the youngest person to summit the three highest mountains at the age of 20 years and 67 days.