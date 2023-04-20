Haris Rauf is Now Pakistan’s Top-Ranked T20I Bowler

Haris Rauf has jumped five spots in the ICC Men’s T20I rankings to become Pakistan’s highest-ranked bowler.

Haris Rauf performed exceptionally against New Zealand, taking ten wickets in just three matches. His outstanding run in the home series also included a couple of four-wicket hauls and earned him the Player of the Match award in the first game. As a result, he moved up five places in the rankings to 11th position achieving a career-best rating.

Haris Rauf’s stellar performance in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand has propelled him ahead of Shadab Khan in the ICC Men’s T20I Bowler Rankings to become the top-ranked Pakistani bowler at the moment. This has also put Haris Rauf on track to potentially break into the top 10 by the end of the series.

Meanwhile, Shaheen Shah Afridi also made gains, moving up two places in the rankings to further solidify his position as one of Pakistan’s top bowlers.

Currently, Pakistan’s top three bowlers, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi are posted at 11th, 13th, and 15th positions respectively in the rankings.