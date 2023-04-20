This Special Prayer for Babar From Fan in Makkah Will Make You Emotional

A die-hard fan of the Pakistan team captain, Babar Azam, has performed a unique prayer for him in front of the holy Kaaba, seeking victory in the 2023 World Cup in India.

In a photo circulating on social media, a fan has written a prayer to Allah Almighty on the occasion of Laylat al-Qadr, asking for his success in the upcoming marquee event.

“Oh Allah Almighty, with the blessings of this 27th Ramadan, please help Babar Azam win the World Cup 2023,” the fan prayed in Mecca.

سب پاکستانی ملکر بولو۔۔۔۔۔ آمین 🤲 pic.twitter.com/VFyZ6HAQ3E — Nawaz 🇵🇰 (@Rnawaz31888) April 19, 2023

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier this month, the all-format captain and his family visited Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah in the holy month of Ramadan.

The Lahore-born cricketer is currently leading the national side in the white-ball series against New Zealand where they have taken a 2-1 lead in the five-match T20I series.

If the 28-year-old batter scores 25 more runs, he will complete the milestone of 12,000 runs across the three formats and become the eighth Pakistani to achieve this feat.

Babar just needs 34 runs to become the first Pakistani batter and the fourth overall to have scored 3,500 runs in T20Is, joining Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Martin Guptill.