Ittefaq Cricket Club Appeals Authorities to Prevent PCB From Taking Their Ground

The New Ittefaq Cricket Club has appealed to the authorities to prevent the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) from taking over their practice ground in Model Town Extension, Lahore.

The ground, which is under the control of the Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA), is used by local players from surrounding areas for cricket and other healthy activities.

The well-established club has a contract with the PHA to use the ground until 2024, which is renewable. The club has been renewing the contract for several years.

However, the club official told the media that earlier this month, a representative of the PCB came to the ground and started taking measurements of the ground.

It was revealed that the cricket board is planning to establish a women’s cricket academy at the site, at the behest of Junaid Zia, the manager of the Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team.

The Lahore Region Cricket President offered the PCB two alternative venues for the women’s cricket academy, one in Johar Town and the other in Model Town-R Block.

However, Junaid Zia, son of former PCB chairman Lt Gen (retd) Tauqeer Zia, declined the offer and insisted on taking over the ground from the youth of the area.

The officials argue that the ground is the only area for the youth in the adjacent areas and depriving them of this ground would push them towards unhealthy and criminal activities.