Twitter’s Former CEO Launches New Social Media App

Bluesky, an alternative to Twitter developed by Jack Dorsey, has been released on Android devices through invitation only, after it was introduced on Apple’s App Store in February.

Similar to Twitter, the app enables users to search for and follow other users, create posts with photos, and more. However, as it is still in beta, it has a limited number of users (approximately 25,000) and is missing features such as direct messaging.

Initially created in 2019 as a Twitter-supported project, Bluesky aimed to establish a new decentralized standard for social media platforms. In 2021, it separated from Twitter and has since become one of the many new Twitter clones, including Mastodon, that have emerged after Elon Musk’s acquisition.

CEO Jay Graber wrote last month that the app empowers users to determine their preferred social media experience. He explained:

For developers, an open marketplace of algorithms will provide the freedom to experiment with and publish algorithms that anyone can use. For users, the ability to customize their feed will give them back control of their most valuable resource: their attention.

In a recent blog post, Graber revealed that moderation is the final piece of the puzzle before launching the app to the public. “We wanted to prioritize user safety from the start” he stated. The app will utilize a combination of automated filtering and server-level moderation controlled by admins. Subsequently, it will let “users subscribe to additional sets of moderation labels that can filter out more content or accounts”.