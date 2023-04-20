Yamaha Officially Launches YB 125Z DX With New Color

Yamaha has been teasing a refresh for one of its bikes for about a week, leading to numerous speculations. Then, earlier this week, leaked photos of the Yamaha YB 125Z DX’s new color option surfaced online.

The company has officially launched a new color for its entry-level bike. However, contrary to initial belief, Yamaha claims the color is “bluish-grey”.

The leaked photos showed a YB 125Z DX adorned in a metallic dark aquamarine color with silver and bronze-shaded decals. It is possible that due to the light in the room, the new paint is only giving off an aquamarine hue.

While the remaining aesthetic of the bike is the same, it freshens up YB 125Z DX’s look a little bit. Although, to say that it will impact the bike’s demand or sales would be a bold claim.

On March 31, the company announced its second price hike of 2023 for all motorcycles. As a result, the price of YB 125Z DX went up to a staggering Rs. 366,500.

The news of this price hike has irked enthusiasts greatly as the bike has gone beyond affordability for most buyers in Pakistan.