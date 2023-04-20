Zong 4G Becomes the Official Communication Partner for Imtiaz Provision Stores

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecom operator, has announced a partnership with Imtiaz, one of the country’s largest provision stores, as their communication partners. This collaboration will provide Imtiaz with customized corporate voice, data, and enterprise solutions to enhance its operations and customer experience.

The partnership between Zong 4G and Imtiaz represents a significant milestone for both companies. It reflects Zong 4G’s unwavering commitment to delivering seamless connectivity and innovative solutions to its customers, empowering businesses across Pakistan and helping them achieve their full potential.

For Imtiaz, the partnership means access to Zong’s unmatched voice and data services which will help in truly transforming the way in which Imtiaz communicates within and outside the organization.

The signing ceremony was attended by key personnel from both organizations, including Director GCSS, Farooq Raza Khan, and RD GCSS South Sameer Mughal from Zong 4G, underscoring the importance of the collaboration.

From Imtiaz, their General Manager – Information Technology Asher Zahid, General Manager – HR & OD M. Azim-u-Shan Khan, Head of Administration & Security Sabir Hussain, CFO, Mr. Muhammad Amin, Mr. Jehanzaib Ahmed, Head of Legal Affairs and Deputy Manager – Administration Omer Jadoon, were also present, highlighting the significance of the partnership for their organization.

Together, the two companies are poised to deliver exceptional results and drive growth in the market.

Commenting on the partnership, the spokesperson for Zong 4G said, “We are excited to partner with Imtiaz, one of the largest and most respected provision stores in Pakistan. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing innovative communication solutions to businesses of all sizes, helping them grow and succeed in today’s digital age.”

Imtiaz’s spokesperson also expressed their enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with Zong 4G and benefit from their expertise in providing customized solutions for businesses. We believe that this partnership will enable us to deliver an even better customer experience, and we look forward to working together.”

Zong 4G’s partnership with Imtiaz is a testament to the company’s commitment to excellence and innovation. Through this partnership, both companies are poised to deliver outstanding results and enhance their respective positions in the market.