Jubilee Life Insurance Celebrates Ramazan by Distributing Gifts to Children of KPT Primary School

In the spirit of the Holy month of Ramazan, Jubilee Life Insurance, Pakistan’s largest private sector insurance company, as a socially responsible corporate entity, celebrated the occasion by distributing gift bags to the students at Karachi Port Trust Primary School.

The initiative aimed to spread happiness and joy among the children during the holy month of Ramazan. Rizwan Aziez, Head of Bancassurance, Faiz ul Hassan, Head of Corporate Business Distribution, and Saqib Hayat Mirza, Business Head, Individual Life Insurance were present at the ceremony.

The goody bags contained a variety of items that fulfilled the nutritional and entertainment needs of the children. The activity brought smiles to the faces of the students, who were delighted to receive the gifts.

Jubilee Life Insurance continuously initiates empathetic and community-serving activities to support not just various causes and communities but also individuals like school-going children who deserve the most to enjoy the blessings of Ramazan to the fullest.

On this initiative, Farhan Faridi, Group Head – Retail Operations, Marketing & Admin, stated, “The essence of Ramazan is to share the blessings of this occasion with those around us. At Jubilee Life, we’ve always believed in not just the spiritual but also the tangible sharing of gifts within the communities that we serve.”