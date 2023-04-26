Amazfit GTR 4 Limited Edition Launched With Premium Design and Better Battery

Last September, Amazfit introduced the GTR 4, and now, they have released a limited edition with an updated design, but similar specifications.

GTR 4 Limited Edition boasts a 1.43″ curved AMOLED display and includes a stylish 316L stainless steel crown with the Amazfit name etched onto it. Additionally, the button on this limited edition also has a different appearance compared to the regular GTR 4.

The middle frame is also constructed from stainless steel, while the back panel is made of glass-ceramic material. In contrast, the standard GTR 4 had an aluminum alloy frame and a high-gloss sprayed PC rear panel.

In terms of design, there is another notable difference between the regular and limited edition GTR 4. The former comes with Fluoroelastomer, Liquid Silicone, and Leather Nylon straps, whereas the latter only includes Fluoroelastomer straps, which have a distinct appearance.

However, both models have a width of 22mm, an adjustable width of 150-215mm, and a classic pin buckle. Moreover, the Amazfit GTR 4 Limited Edition can connect to heart rate belts for more comprehensive fitness data tracking.

GTR 4 Limited Edition is also slightly bulkier and heavier than the standard model, measuring 11.2mm in thickness and weighing 49g, compared to the regular GTR 4’s 10.6mm thickness and 34g weight. The limited edition supports wireless magnetic charging, and while both models have a 475 mAh battery, the GTR 4 Limited Edition has longer battery endurance.

Amazfit GTR 4 Limited Edition is available in a single color variant, namely the Infinite Black, and is priced at $249.99, which is $50 more expensive than the regular model.

In the US, it can be purchased from Amazfit’s official website and Amazon, and it will also be available on AliExpress in the future, though prices may vary based on the location.